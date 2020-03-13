Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,862 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Stitch Fix worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. State Street Corp grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 129,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.