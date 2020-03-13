Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 50,559 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Atlantica Yield worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $7,939,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

