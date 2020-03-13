Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of National Research worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of National Research by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,554,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.00.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.