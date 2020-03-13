Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pluralsight worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pluralsight by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.92. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

