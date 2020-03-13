Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Innoviva worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 80.29, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. On average, analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

