Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 85,868 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,868 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Invacare worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invacare by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.72%.

IVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.