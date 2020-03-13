Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Marcus & Millichap worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 18.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.