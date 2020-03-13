Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Chevron stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

