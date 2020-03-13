Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 312,300 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. 1,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

