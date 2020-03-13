China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CFO Jeffrey S. Lee Buys 100,000 Shares

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CFO Jeffrey S. Lee acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,489.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. China Metro Rural’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.66.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

