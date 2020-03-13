Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Buys $155,565.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,017. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 948,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

