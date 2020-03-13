Cipher Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 1,308,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 1,075,547 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,210,000 after buying an additional 1,067,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,476,000 after buying an additional 825,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

General Motors stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. General Motors has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

