Cipher Capital LP Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

