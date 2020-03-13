Cipher Capital LP Sells 15,011 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,415 shares of company stock worth $79,705,644. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.45.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

