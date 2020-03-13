Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

