Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $282,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

