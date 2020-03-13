Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,146 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.67. 1,244,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,830,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

