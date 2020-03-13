Citigroup Downgrades OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) to Neutral

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OJSCY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

About OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

