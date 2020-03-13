Citigroup Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $20.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,027,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

