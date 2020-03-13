Citigroup Upgrades SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) to Neutral

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday.

Get SALVATORE FERRA/ADR alerts:

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.