Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $35,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,319,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,470. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

