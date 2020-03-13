Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

CTXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

CTXS stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.67. 3,249,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $140,439,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

