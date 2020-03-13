Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.97% of Clearwater Paper worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CLW shares. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. Clearwater Paper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

