Cliffwater LLC Has $17.92 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694,557 shares during the period. CVB Financial accounts for 5.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.59% of CVB Financial worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.