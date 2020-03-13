Cliffwater LLC Has $67.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,725 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 22.4% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $67,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,498,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

