CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $9.70 on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average of $208.21. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

