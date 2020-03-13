CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 888,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after purchasing an additional 445,713 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.39. 4,119,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,230. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

