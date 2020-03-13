Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,777 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $45.30 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

