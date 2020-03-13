Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 173,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,108. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 336.84%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

