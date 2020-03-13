Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CMCSA stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,240,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

