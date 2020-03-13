Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

