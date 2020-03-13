Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Comerica stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Comerica by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 166,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

