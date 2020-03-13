Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $39,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 340,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

