Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSLLY shares. Citigroup raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

