Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELP opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

