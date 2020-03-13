Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,509,420.42 in Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 89,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 594,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

