Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

