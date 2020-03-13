Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.64 Million

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $77.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.97 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $61.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $322.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $328.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.23 million, with estimates ranging from $334.16 million to $348.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.37 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.