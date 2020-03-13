Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,197 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.92% of Consol Energy worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

