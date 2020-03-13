Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.27% of Consolidated Communications worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNSL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 183,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,501. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $385.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

