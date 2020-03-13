Contrasting IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Level One Bancorp and IBERIABANK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 IBERIABANK 0 3 3 0 2.50

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. IBERIABANK has a consensus price target of $80.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.47%. Given IBERIABANK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBERIABANK is more favorable than Level One Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Level One Bancorp and IBERIABANK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 1.97 $16.11 million $2.11 10.24 IBERIABANK $1.54 billion 1.49 $384.15 million $7.01 6.24

IBERIABANK has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. IBERIABANK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Level One Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. IBERIABANK pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Level One Bancorp pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IBERIABANK pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and IBERIABANK has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. IBERIABANK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and IBERIABANK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 19.03% 10.20% 1.11% IBERIABANK 24.83% 9.60% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBERIABANK has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBERIABANK beats Level One Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in purchased tax credits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 191 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York; 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 87 locations in 12 states; and 18 wealth management locations in 5 states. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

