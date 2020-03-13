Contrasting Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (NASDAQ:TPAC)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $1.28 million 23.86 -$5.81 million N/A N/A Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -2.83, meaning that its stock price is 383% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Torchlight Energy Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torchlight Energy Resources presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 626.48%.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -528.13% -28.59% -12.98% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

