Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $10.99 on Friday, reaching $291.04. 600,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $272.78 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.12.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

