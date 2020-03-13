Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 213,607 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 213,607 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Digital Turbine worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 123,004 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Insiders have bought 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $422,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.46. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.