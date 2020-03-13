Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Adesto Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.03. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

