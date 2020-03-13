Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 136,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Forestar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

