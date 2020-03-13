Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.21% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ABG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.