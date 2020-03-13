Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.74% of Sierra Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSRR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

