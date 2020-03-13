Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 356,376 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 356,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.63% of Textainer Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Textainer Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Textainer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:TGH opened at $6.51 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

