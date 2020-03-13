Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,090 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ducommun by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ducommun by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE DCO opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

